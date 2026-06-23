Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'If a founder has passion and innovation...' 

“If a founder has passion and innovation, he needs to be supported. I am more intuitive than a numbers person, and I recognise that not all investments are going to be positive. Some may fail, and some may have problems for other reasons. That is life,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata, reminds us of the importance of passion and value.

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Throughout his career, Tata was known for maintaining high integrity and refusing to engage in corrupt practices, even when it meant losing significant business opportunities.

This enduring piece of wisdom continues to resonate across generations, especially in today's fast-paced, results-driven world.

Who was Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

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He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

When was this quote said by Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata said this in 2016. He made these remarks live on stage in Mumbai during a TiECON conference chat with Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl. Following his retirement as the active Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata turned his personal focus toward nurturing India's budding startup ecosystem. He became a prolific angel investor, backing over 50 startups, including Snapdeal, Paytm, Ola, and Urban Company.

What does this quote mean?

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This philosophy highlights the mindset of a venture philanthropist and angel investor who prioritises human potential and long-term societal impact over short-term financial returns. Ratan Tata's approach to investing and leadership was deeply rooted in intuition, empathy, and a willingness to take calculated risks on people.

As an "intuitive" person, Tata relied on his emotional intelligence and character assessment rather than strict financial metrics. He looked for honesty, humility, and purpose in a founder.