Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘It's not a faith in technology...’

"It's not a faith in technology. It's faith in people,” A timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

Technology is nothing. What's important is that you have faith in people, that they're basically good and smart ,and if you give them tools, they'll do wonderful things with them.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Jobs originally shared this sentiment in a classic interview with Rolling Stone in 1994. Despite being in a tough transitional period between his time at Apple, he maintained a profound, optimistic vision about the future of computing and human potential.

Advertisement

What does this quote mean?

At its core, this statement means that technology is just an empty vessel until human creativity gives it purpose. Steve Jobs believed that software and hardware do not change the world on their own; instead, they are simply instruments that amplify our natural abilities.

He held a foundational belief that people are inherently smart and capable, meaning that if you give them the right tools, they will use them to build extraordinary things. He frequently compared the computer to a "bicycle for the mind," viewing it as a machine that makes human intellect radically more efficient, though the human must still do the driving.