Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Remembering that I'll be dead soon is the most...’

“Remembering that I'll be dead soon is the most important tool I've ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life. Because almost everything - all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure - these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important,” a timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

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This quote means that remembering your time on Earth is limited is the ultimate way to cut through life's distractions and focus on what truly matters to you. In daily life, people get bogged down by minor stresses, social pressures, and superficial worries. Jobs argued that the reality of death instantly shrinks these massive worries down to their true, insignificant size, leaving behind only your genuine desires.

Who is Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

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Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs said this during his legendary commencement address at Stanford University on June 12, 2005. The quote is from the third and final story of his speech, which was focused entirely on life and death. At the time of the address, Jobs had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about a year prior, giving his reflections on mortality immense personal weight..

What does this quote mean?

Jobs believed that most people hesitate to take risks because they falsely assume they have something to lose. By realising you are "already naked" (meaning you leave this world with nothing), you are freed from safety traps. It gives you the courage to start that business, leave that toxic relationship, or pursue an unconventional career path.

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Practically, this mindset means auditing your time. If you live every day doing things you hate just to please others, remembering death forces you to ask: "Is this really how I want to spend my finite amount of time?" If the answer is no, it serves as an immediate call to make a change.