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Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes....’

Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes....’

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes....’Jobs believed that most people hesitate to take risks because they falsely assume they have something to lose.

“Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly, and get on with improving your other innovations,” a timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple. 

This methodology encourages a company culture where experimentation is celebrated, failures are treated as quick learning opportunities, and the ultimate goal remains continuous improvement.

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Who is Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs shared this insight before 1988, and it was first documented in the biography Steve Jobs: The Journey is the Reward, written by Jeffrey S. Young and published in 1988.

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What does this quote mean?

Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. True innovation requires taking risks and stepping into the unknown. If you never fail, it means you are playing it safe and not actually innovating.

Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. True innovation requires taking risks and stepping into the unknown. If you never fail, it means you are playing it safe and not actually innovating.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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