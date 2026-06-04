Quote of the Day by Sundar Pichai: ‘Good companies do whatever it takes...’

“Good companies do whatever it takes to make sure apps are great and don't hesitate to add features,” a quote by Sundar Pichai, CEO of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

By prioritising robust functionality and rapid innovation, leading tech companies ensure their platforms remain indispensable for both daily productivity and advanced workflows.

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Who is Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai is an Indian-born American business executive known for his low-key, technocratic leadership style. He has steered the tech giant into a multi-trillion-dollar company heavily focused on artificial intelligence. He was born on June 10, 1972, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, India. He earned his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Metallurgical Engineering.

Pichai joined Google in 2004 as a product manager. He rapidly climbed the ranks by delivering critical successes. He famously led the team that created the Chrome web browser, which launched in 2008 and became the most popular browser in the world.

By 2014, co-founder Larry Page placed him in charge of product and engineering for all core platforms, including Search, Maps, Android, and Gmail. He was appointed CEO of Google in 2015 during a massive corporate restructuring. In 2019, he also became the CEO of Alphabet Inc. after founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped back from daily operations. Sundar Pichai’s net worth is estimated to be between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion.

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Under his tenure, Pichai has successfully transitioned Google into an "AI-first" company, managing major modern milestones. He currently oversees Google's pivot toward an "agentic AI transformation" powered by their Gemini models. He has guided the company's valuation to cross the $2 trillion milestone, positioning it alongside elite tech giants like Microsoft and Nvidia. He heavily scaled and monetised primary investments like Google Cloud and YouTube.

When was this quote said by Sundar Pichai?

Sundar Pichai made this statement on June 29, 2012. At the time, he was serving as Google's Senior Vice President of Chrome and Apps. He said it during an interview with CNET News while discussing how mobile ecosystem fragmentation affects app developers and browser performance.

What does this quote mean?

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This quote means that top-tier technology companies prioritise exceptional user experience and product excellence above strict development constraints or artificial limits. Instead of settling for a basic, bare-minimum product, a successful company will continuously push boundaries to ensure its software delivers maximum value. If a new feature can genuinely improve how a person works or communicates, developers should not hesitate to build it, even if it adds complexity to the project.