Quote of the Day by Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: ‘India is not a capitalist nation and...’ 

“India is not a capitalist nation and should never be a capitalist nation,” a timeless quote by Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited.

Anil Agarwal was arguing against a Western-style capitalist system where a few massive corporate groups or wealthy families own and control the nation's core industries. Instead, he envisioned an inclusive, public-ownership model for India's development

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Who is the person who gave this quote

Anil Agarwal is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global natural resources conglomerate. Often referred to as "India's Metal King," he built his fortune from a small scrap metal business into a company with a major presence in zinc, aluminum, oil & gas, and power, with an estimated net worth of over $3 billion (Rs 27,900 crore at current exchange rates).

He significantly expanded his business by acquiring public sector companies like Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) and Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in the early 2000s.

Agarwal has pledged 75% of his wealth for social good, focusing on healthcare, nutrition, women and child development, and animal welfare.

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When was this quote said

Anil Agarwal made the statement during an interview in September 2013. He shared this perspective while discussing public sector privatisation routes. Agarwal argued that rather than concentrating wealth entirely in private corporate groups, the Indian government should offer equity to the broader public while capping individual private stakes to ensure a democratic distribution of national wealth.

What does this quote mean?

Agarwal is of the view that India should prioritise democratic wealth distribution over concentrated corporate control.

He feels that when the government divests from public sector undertakings (PSUs), it should not sell entire companies to large private conglomerates. The government should distribute shares directly to the general Indian public, allowing ordinary citizens to become the rightful owners of the country's resources.

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No single corporate entity or individual should be allowed to buy more than a small, capped percentage (such as 2% to 3%) of these vital national assets, he explained.