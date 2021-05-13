Radhe release: Fans celebrate Eid with Salman Khan's entertainer; declare it 'blockbuster' already

Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Thursday, May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The movie, which also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda, has received a rousing response from fans and viewers.
Radhe has been released in the theatres wherever they are open and also for those who want to watch the Salman Khan-starrer potboiler from the comfort of their homes, the film will be available on ZEE5'S pay-per-view service ZEEPlex 12 pm onwards.
Meanwhile, the Prabhu Deva directorial has managed to capture the attention of the audience with its high-octane action and the power-packed performances of the actors in the movie.
Radhe has garnered rave reviews from both fans and critics. Many have already declared the film a blockbuster already on social media.
Radhe is a quintessential Salman Khan action-entertainer that offers the viewers a wholesome experience with action, dance, romance, and emotions, all packed in a masala potboiler.
Salman Khan was last seen in the 2019 movie Dabangg 3. He had no releases in 2020.
Radhe was initially slated to have a worldwide release during Eid 2020 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
Here's how Salman Khan fans reacted to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: -
