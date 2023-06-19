Rains in Delhi-NCR: Mercury comes down in adjoining areas; IMD forecasts more rain in these areas

Early morning rain showers on Monday in Delhi-NCR have brought the temperatures down in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain activities on June 19. Light rain is likely in parts of Delhi such as Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, IGI Airport, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and adjoining areas in NCR.

The Met Department forecast mostly cloudy skies with the likelihood of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi. Parts of NCR and adjoining areas where thunderstorm with light intensity rain is likely to prevail are Manesar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari Bawal, Nuh, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairtal, and Deeg. Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as a relief from sweltering heatwave.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall lashes Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, bringing respite from the sweltering heatwave. pic.twitter.com/g0KqXSxC3y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2023

The weather office has predicted maximum temperature in Delhi at 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature at around 27 degrees Celsius. Besides this, the IMD has also predicted rain with strong winds in parts of Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Scattered rains with thunder are also very likely to prevail in the western Himalayas and northern parts of Punjab.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail in parts of east Rajasthan for the next 12 hours. IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told ANI: “Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over south Rajasthan and adjoining areas of north Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone”.

The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 2330 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs. pic.twitter.com/6Q8ZFeAZFt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 18, 2023

Heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy. Due to this, severe water logging and flood-like scenario was reported at many places. Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan, about 100 km northeast of Gujarat’s Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat.

Also Read: IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions till June 20

Also Watch: Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 first tranche opens today in Top News on June 19: SAT decision on ZEEL promoter plea, Nifty, markets outlook, Aatmaj Healthcare IPO, DU Admissions Update, UGC NET

Also Read: Monsoon alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; check out details here