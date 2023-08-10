scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ mania: ‘Japan will come to India to watch it on day 1,’ says Vijay Shekhar Sharma on couple who travelled to Chennai from Osaka

Feedback

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ mania: ‘Japan will come to India to watch it on day 1,’ says Vijay Shekhar Sharma on couple who travelled to Chennai from Osaka

Jailer update: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of fintech firm Paytm, shared a video of a Japanese couple on X who travelled from Osaka to Chennai to watch the film.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jailer first day first show: Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the video of a Japanese couple who travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai Jailer first day first show: Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the video of a Japanese couple who travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai
SUMMARY
  • A Japanese couple travelled from Osaka to Chennai to watch Jailer
  • Fans lined up outside theatres in Chennai and poured milk, burst crackers, and danced with drums
  • The Rajinikanth and Tamannah Bhatia-starrer movie was released in theatres across the world on August 10

‘Jailer’ first day first show: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, also popularly known as Thalaivar, has diehard fans who are willing to go to any extent to show their love and admiration for the veteran actor. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of fintech firm Paytm, shared a video of a Japanese couple on X, formerly known as Twitter, who travelled from Osaka to Chennai to watch the film.  

While sharing the video, Sharma said that even though Thalaivar’s movie might not hit theatres in Japan on the first day of its release, his fans have come all the way from Japan to India to see his movie.  

“Thalaivar’s movie may not go from India to Japan on Day 1. Japan will definitely come to India to watch it on day 1! (sic),”  Sharma said on X. “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai,” Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan Yasuda Hidetoshi said.  

With first shows beginning as early as 6 am, fans also lined up outside theatres in Chennai and poured milk, burst crackers, and danced with drums. A day before the film’s release, some Rajinikanth fans gathered at Madurai’s Thiruparankundram Amman Temple for a special ceremony to seek blessings for the film’s success.  

“I have been a Rajini fan for over 40 years. From Rajini’s Padayappa till today, I have been doing various prayers for the success of Rajini’s film. Today I am praying that Rajini’s 169th film Jailer will be successful,” a fan was quoted as saying by ANI.  

The Rajinikanth and Tamannah Bhatia-starrer movie was released in theatres across the world on August 10. The film features Rajinikanth, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Jailer features Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo roles. The film’s songs Kaavaalaa and Hukum have went onto become chartbusters.  

Also Read: 'Was pregnant, lost my child': Rani Mukherjee shares personal tragedy before filming Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ releases today: Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham books 2,200 tickets for employees

Also Watch: Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer releases in theatres: Fans burst crackers, dance to the beat of dhol, offer milk to actor’s poster; Check out Twitter review and more

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ movie Twitter review: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal fans say, ‘Nelson Dilipkumar has taken it to next level’ 

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3 touchdown: Why no country has ever landed a rover on South Pole of Moon

Published on: Aug 10, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement