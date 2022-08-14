'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a Big Lion, not a Big Bull,' says Vijay Kedia

Well-known equity investor Vijay Kedia believes that Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was actually a big lion of Dalal Street. While recollecting over three decades of his friendship with the ace equity investor, Kedia said he will be remembered for his courage, intelligence and sharp memory.

In an interaction with Business Today, Kedia said that most of the investors had seen his aggressiveness on screen. However, he was a different personality altogether. “He will be remembered forever for his humility and courage in trading and investments,” Kedia said, adding he invested in airlines at a time when others were negative on the sector.

His views came after the veteran investor passed away on Sunday morning. According to the reports, Jhunjhunwala died at 6.45 am in Mumbai. He was brought dead to Breach Candy Hospital.

He was often referred to as the “Big Bull” and “Warren Buffet” of the Indian stock market. Billionaire Jhunjhunwala, 62, held over 30 stocks in his portfolio as of June 30.

Titan Company (Rs 11,000 crore) is the biggest holding of Jhunjhunwalas. The Big Bull and his wife held over a 5 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, according to the data available with Trendlyne.

Star Health And Allied Insurance Company is the next big pick of Jhunjhunwala with a value of around Rs 7,000 crore. The worth of his investments in other players including Metro Brands, Tata Motors and Crisil stands at nearly Rs 3,350 crore, Rs 1,731 crore and Rs 1,301 crore, respectively, as of August 12, 2022.

