RBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2019 likely to be released soon; here's how to check marks

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan -- BSER or RBSE -- is expected to release Class 10 supplementary result by this week on its official website. According to the latest media reports, the BSER may announce the Class 10 supplementary result by this Friday.

Students can check and download the result from rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. A supplementary exam is conducted for students who fail in the regular exam. To check result, candidates will require their registration number and other details like roll number and date of birth.

Here are the simple steps candidates can follow for accessing the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Step 2: Click on the link, 'RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019' option (link not yet active)

Step 3: Read the instructions and enter the required details

Step 4: Download the result for your reference

The result will include details like name, registration number, subject, marks secured, and qualifying status of a candidate. The BSER is responsible for promotion and regulation of secondary education in Rajasthan, and conducts exams for Class 10 and Class 12.

