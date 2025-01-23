Real Madrid hits $1.04 billion, becomes world’s first billion-dollar football club

Real Madrid has shattered financial records, becoming the first football club to surpass €1 billion ($1.04 billion) in annual revenue, according to the Deloitte Football Money League. The figures, covering the 2023-24 season, reveal the Spanish and European champions earned a staggering €1,045,500,000, securing the top spot in the rankings.

Madrid’s record-breaking income comprises €248 million from matchday revenue, €316 million from broadcasting, and €482 million from commercial activities.

The redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium played a pivotal role, with matchday revenue doubling from the previous season, making it the highest among all clubs. Paris Saint-Germain trails behind with €170 million in matchday earnings.

Manchester City (€838 million) ranks second, followed by Paris Saint-Germain (€806 million), Manchester United (€771 million), and Bayern Munich (€765 million). The Premier League dominates the top 10, featuring clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea, alongside La Liga’s Barcelona. Collectively, the top 20 clubs generated €11.2 billion, a 6% increase from the 2022-23 season.

Real Madrid’s financial dominance reflects their on-field success. The 2023-24 season saw them clinch the Champions League, defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley, and securing the LaLiga title, finishing 10 points ahead of Barcelona.

The financial disparity between Real Madrid and Manchester City, ranked second, reached a record €208 million. Madrid’s commercial revenue, which rose 19%, remains unmatched among the clubs studied.

Deloitte’s report highlights Madrid’s strategic growth and the impact of their renovated stadium, which solidifies their status as the financial powerhouse of global football.