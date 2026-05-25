A viral video from Arizona’s famed Cathedral Rock has once again triggered an uncomfortable conversation about the behaviour of some Indian tourists abroad — and how acts of disrespect at culturally or environmentally sensitive sites are increasingly damaging India’s global image.

The controversy erupted after four young men were allegedly filmed vandalising Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Arizona, a site considered sacred by Native American communities and protected under US federal law.

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According to local reports, the group was seen scratching and marking the red rocks while laughing and ignoring other visitors. The incident quickly went viral online, with many social media users identifying the men as Indian tourists and criticising their conduct.

Guys from India crossed protective chains at Cathedral Rock in Sedona and carved into the rock face, sacred to the Yavapai and Hopi tribes



Federal law bans defacing it



Flew across the world, walked past the chain, looked at the camera, and kept carvingpic.twitter.com/upNptJ1suy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 25, 2026

The backlash was swift. What angered many observers was not merely the vandalism itself, but the apparent disregard for the sanctity of the place. Cathedral Rock is not just a tourist attraction; it is regarded as spiritually significant by indigenous communities and protected as part of the Coconino National Forest.

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Under US federal regulations, defacing natural formations in protected forest land is a punishable offence that can attract heavy fines or even imprisonment.

A growing pattern

The Arizona episode is far from isolated. Over the years, Indian tourists have repeatedly found themselves at the centre of controversies involving disrespect for local customs, religious sensitivities, wildlife zones, and heritage monuments.

From dancing reels shot inside European churches to littering Himalayan trekking routes, from carving names onto ancient monuments to creating disturbances at quiet spiritual sites in Southeast Asia, such incidents often go viral internationally — reinforcing negative stereotypes about Indian travellers.

Tourism experts say the issue reflects a larger problem: many travellers view foreign destinations primarily as “content backdrops” rather than places with living cultures, traditions and rules.

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Social media has amplified this tendency. Scenic locations are increasingly treated as props for Instagram videos, prank content or viral stunts. In the process, cultural etiquette is often ignored.

“Tourism is not entitlement”

Travel ethicists argue that respecting local norms is among the most basic responsibilities of international travel.

What may appear harmless to visitors can be deeply offensive to locals. Loud behaviour at temples, inappropriate clothing at religious sites, touching sacred artefacts, feeding wildlife, or damaging natural formations are often viewed not merely as rude acts but as cultural violations.

In countries dependent on tourism, locals are usually welcoming toward visitors. But repeated incidents involving unruly tourists can quickly generate resentment toward entire nationalities.

Several countries in Southeast Asia and Europe have already debated stricter tourism regulations because of overtourism and irresponsible behaviour by visitors. Indian travellers, now among the fastest-growing outbound tourist groups globally, are increasingly under scrutiny.

The “bad apples” problem

Many Indians online themselves condemned the Arizona vandalism video, arguing that a few irresponsible individuals end up tarnishing the image of millions of respectful travellers.

That frustration is increasingly common among the Indian diaspora as well. Non-resident Indians often complain that incidents involving loud behaviour, lack of civic discipline or disrespect at public places reinforce long-standing stereotypes abroad.

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Ironically, India itself has long struggled with tourists disrespecting local heritage and public spaces domestically. Experts say the same attitudes often travel overseas.

India’s growing middle class and rising disposable incomes have dramatically increased outbound travel. Millions of Indians now travel abroad every year, making the country one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets. But with that visibility comes responsibility.

Travel analysts say many first-time international tourists are often unfamiliar with local etiquette norms. Unlike countries where travel education and civic awareness are deeply embedded, Indian travellers frequently rely on informal social behaviour that may clash with stricter global standards.