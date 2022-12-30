Rishabh Pant accident: Virender Sehwag hopes for a 'speedy recovery' for Pant

After Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on Friday, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Pant a speedy recovery.

"Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao," he wrote.

Pant's car met with an accident on the early hours of Friday morning on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He was reportedly driving a Mercedes which collided with a road divider at about 5:15 am.

Post the accident, Pant was taken to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, Pant's car collided with a divider after which his car burnt down. The 25-year-old rescued after breaking the windscreen of the car. However, he suffered injuries to his head, back and feet.

After the reports of the accident was up on social media, prayers have started pouring in for the cricketer.

"Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee," Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals tweeted.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been sent to hospital but cleared of serious injury following the crash," the official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council, stated.

Pant was a member of India's Test team for both victories on their recent tour of Bangladesh.

Apart from Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Munaf Patel, Harsha Bhogle, Sam Billings, among others, wished for the speedy recovery of the cricketer.

