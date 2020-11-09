RJD's Tejashwi Yadav celebrates quiet birthday day before Bihar election results

Bihar's Grand Alliance candidate and Rastriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who turned 31 today, celebrated a quiet birthday with his family. With Bihar election results coming tomorrow, the celebration along his party members remained subdued.

Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the five-year-old Grand Alliance-led by Tejashwi. Therefore, the party warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil" behaviour on the day of counting of votes on November 10.

Tejashwi, son of Lalu Yadav, also has been sending out a message of restraint and simplicity since Saturday. "A humble request to all well-wishers and supporters that Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's personal decision is to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, so stay at home and avoid coming to his house to personally greet him. Be vigilant and present at your areas for the counting on 10 November," the RJD tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile wishes poured on Twitter for Tejashwi from leaders belonging to Mahagathbandhan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Wish you a very happy birthday and a bright future".



.@yadavtejashwi ! Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2020 Sanjay Yadav tweeted, "Here is the coolest, awesomest, sweetest, loveliest, brightest, Youngest Deputy CM & Youngest Leader of Opposition in India. Happy B'day @yadavtejashwi !" Here is the coolest, awesomest, sweetest, loveliest, brightest, Youngest Deputy CM & Youngest Leader of Opposition in India. Happy Bday @yadavtejashwi !



May the dream that means most to you start coming true with flying colours this year! #HBDTejashwi pic.twitter.com/ckdnITypRR Sanjay Yadav (@sanjuydv) November 8, 2019 Sanjay also wrote, "You exhibited undying passion, uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, commendable role & exemplary leadership. Very proud of you, your patience, perseverance, achievements and to hold you as someone worthy of emulation". You exhibited undying passion, uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, commendable role & exemplary leadership. Very proud of you, your patience, perseverance, achievements and to hold you as someone worthy of emulation.



Again wishing you a very Happy Birthday @yadavtejashwi https://t.co/ykeT6w0umS pic.twitter.com/KwuwSqzJot Sanjay Yadav (@sanjuydv) November 9, 2020

Born on November 10, 1989, Tejashwi was a cricket fanatic who after playing state-level cricket joined the Delhi Daredevils IPL team. He was a part of the team from 2008-2012. Thereafter, in 2015 Tejashwi decided to join his father's party the Rashtriya Janata Dal. After Tejashwi joined the party he fought from the Raghopur seat in the 2015 Assembly elections and won. He was made the deputy chief minister of the state. However, his tenure as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister did not last long as Nitish Kumar ended the alliance with the RJD to form a government with the BJP.

