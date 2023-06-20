'RRR' star Ram Charan, Upasana become proud parents of a baby girl; star couple to move in with Chiranjeevi, Surekha soon

RRR actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela became proud parents of a baby girl on Tuesday morning. The development was confirmed by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills in a medical bulletin.

As per this bulletin, the baby and the mother are healthy and doing well. The bulletin read: “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on June 20, 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills-Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well”.

Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the medical bulletin on Twitter and wrote: “Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are blessed with a baby girl in Hyderabad. Congratulations to the proud parents and the extended family on this joyous occasion..”

This is their first child after 11 years of marriage. Ram Charan and Upasana got married in a grand ceremony on June 14, 2012. Ram Charan and Upasana have been vocal about the timing of the pregnancy and added they planned it without giving into any pressure. Upasana said in an interview to The Times of India that they will move back with Chiranjeevi and Surekha soon.

She told the leading daily that they were brought up in a setup where grandparents played a huge part in the upbringing of children and that the couple does not want to deprive their child of that joy. She added that since both Ram Charan and herself are working professionals, having the support of grandparents is extremely important.

Upasana said: “We are living by ourselves now, but we are going to move back with Ram's parents. We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don't want to deprive our child of that joy. So, we have taken a conscious call to move back in with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we both are working professionals and having their support is extremely important”.

