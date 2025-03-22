‘Rs 1 lakh or Rs 4 lakh?’: Viral LinkedIn post says ‘paycheck isn’t a magic wand that enhances skills’, triggers debate

While a competitive paycheck may validate your worth in the job market, it's your skill set that decides how far you go. Skills, not salaries, form the bedrock of long-term professional growth. As industries shift and technologies evolve, the ability to adapt and excel hinges on what you can do, not just what you earn.

A recent LinkedIn post stirred a conversation around the value of skills over salaries in professional growth. It made a sharp observation: compensation is not the cause of ability, but its effect. “The money you get is a function of the quality you deliver,” the post read.

Illustrating this with a candid hypothetical exchange, the post recounted a chat: “‘Itne paise mein aisa hi kaam hoga,’ said Vedika to me.” When asked how much she earned, Vedika said, “One lakh per month.” The conversation continued with a series of pointed questions: “Will your abilities increase to deliver better quality work if you start getting 1.5 lakh per month?” Vedika answered yes. The questions escalated: “So if you get 2 lakh? 3 lakh? 4 lakh?” Each time, the implication was clear—ability must precede the paycheck, not follow it.

The post challenged readers: “Would you write your name on substandard work?” It urged professionals to focus on capability and excellence. “Develop your ability to get things done. Do high quality work. You will start getting the money you deserve.”

It also addressed those feeling underpaid, encouraging them to self-assess their output. “You operate in an employment market. If the supply is more, you will have to work harder and improve your quality above everyone else,” it concluded.

The post resonated widely, drawing both praise and criticism. One user countered, “Your Cognitive Model suits low wage labor whose work is purely physical... But you can't say the same about a coder, a painter, a singer, a team lead or the CEO of a company.”

Another pointed to the deeper truth behind the message: “Your paycheck isn't a magic wand that enhances skills... When we focus on growth and quality, rewards naturally follow.”

A more skeptical take came from a user who highlighted structural disparities: “The money you make is a function of where you work... A water bottle sells at Rs 20 at a grocery store, Rs 50 at an airport, Rs 100 at a cinema, Rs 500 at a restaurant. Same product, different pricing.”

Others echoed how misplaced expectations derail progress. “Sadly the thinking doesn't work this way… Those who feel underpaid start delivering substandard work, hampering their own chances of growth.”