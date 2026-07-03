Rs 15 order, Rs 500 tip: Blinkit rider thanks customer in emotional video, 'I don't even...'

A Rs 15 order. A Rs 500 tip. And a delivery rider who couldn't quite believe either.

A Blinkit delivery partner's reaction to an unexpected act of generosity has struck a chord online after the video was shared on Instagram by I'm BlinkIt Rider, a creator who regularly documents his life as a delivery partner.

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In the clip, the rider turns the camera toward his phone to show viewers what had just come through. "This was a Rs 15 order. You know how much Didi tipped? She gave me a Rs 500 tip," he says, visibly moved.

He struggled to find the right words. "Thank you so, so much, Didi. I don't even usually earn this much. Thank you so much," he added.

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The video's caption kept it simple: "Didi ne tip di."

The clip set off a wave of responses online. Many praised the customer's generosity, with several commenters noting that people who have faced financial hardship themselves often understand most acutely what a small gesture can mean to someone else. Others were struck by the rider's response; his surprise and gratitude, rather than any sense of entitlement, made the moment feel genuine.

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The video has since become a reminder, as one viewer put it, that everyday kindness can leave an impression far beyond the moment it happens.