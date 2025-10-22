‘₹2–3 crore a night’: Shobhaa De reveals the daily earnings of Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian

Mumbai’s luxury dining scene has drawn attention after socialite and writer Shobhaa De described her visit to Bastian, one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants. In conversation with Mojo Story, socialite and writer Shobhaa De highlighted Bastian’s extravagant revenue and its appeal among affluent diners.

According to De, Bastian’s financial performance places it among the city’s most lucrative hospitality ventures.

"The kind of money in Mumbai is astonishing. One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of Rs 2-3 crore a night. On a slow night, the turnover is Rs 2 crore, and on weekends it is Rs 3 crore. I walked into that restaurant to see it myself because when I heard these numbers… I said this can’t be true," she said.

Located in Mumbai’s Dadar area, Bastian reportedly spans 21,000 square feet and offers a 360-degree view of the city. Shobhaa De said, "It’s Bastian. It’s the new Bastian. It’s on the top. It is 21,000 ft square feet, it’s not even reality. You walk in there and you feel ‘where am I?’ You have a 360° view of the city."

The restaurant accommodates up to 1,400 guests in a single evening across two seatings. Shobhaa De remarked that the restaurant has a massive waiting list of people waiting on the road in Dadar. Talking about the clientele of the restaurant, she said, "There are people coming in Lamborghini and Aston Martin. Who are these people? I have no idea."

During her visit, Shobhaa De noted, "I was in a state of shock. I didn’t know a single face in all 700 diners. There were young, and they were ordering bottles and bottles of the best in line tequila for the table. Each table was spending in the lakhs but they were complete strangers."

Bastian’s location in Dadar, an area traditionally known for its Maharashtrian roots, marks a shift in Mumbai’s dining culture, blending conservative neighbourhoods with high-end hospitality. The influx of luxury vehicles and high spenders illustrates the changing demographics of Mumbai’s restaurant-goers.

Bastian’s operational model—serving a high volume of guests with significant per-table spending—contributes to its substantial nightly revenue.