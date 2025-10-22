'Thamma' box office collection day 1: Ayushmann-Rashmika's horror comedy nears ₹25 crore in India; lags behind Stree 2, BB3

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer horror comedy Thamma opened to decent numbers at the domestic box office on Tuesday. The film raked in a total of around ₹24 crore on its first day at the ticket counters. With this, the film is behind Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in terms of its opening day numbers, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

While Stree 2 raked in ₹54.35 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a total of ₹35.5 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. Not just this, Thamma is also lagging behind the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer historical Chhaava as well as the Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2.

Chhaava made a total of ₹31 crore, whereas Gadar 2 minted ₹40.1 crore on its first day at the domestic ticket counters.

Moreover, Thamma had an overall occupancy of around 34.24 per cent in its Hindi shows on Tuesday, with its evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 42.91 per cent. Its Telugu shows, however, logged an overall occupancy of 20.76 per cent on the same day.

The latest movie from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) opened to mixed reviews from moviegoers, with some finding the cameos to be fun and others finding Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance as the villain convincing.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is centred around historian Alok Goyal, who discovers that he belongs to a bloodline of Indian vampires after he unexpectedly turns into one. He must not only accept his new identity but also take the help of Tadaka to face off against their rogue leader, Yakshasana.

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik in key roles. It is the fifth instalment in the MHCU after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. The film was released in theatres on October 21 alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.