SAMS Odisha 3 merit list 2019 announced; log on to samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 announced: SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 has been declared by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) of Odisha government today on its official website.

The Odisha Degree Merit List 2019 is available online on the official Student Academic Management System (SAMS Odisha)- samsodisha.gov.in of the state government. Candidates who have applied for admission to Odisha +3 or Degree programmes need to visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in to check their selection status.

How to check and download the SAMS Odisha +3/Degree Merit List 2019 Online:-

1. Go on the official website of SAMS- samsodisha.gov.in

2. Click on the SAMS +3/Degree Admission First Merit List link visible on the homepage

3. Check for your name and roll number on the online list

4. The result can be seen in a PDF format along with the details of the aspirants

5. Download the merit list declared by SAMS Odisha

The candidate must ensure to go through all the details on the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list while downloading it. The DHE, Odisha has also announced a separate merit list for the PwD candidates.

