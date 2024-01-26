Sania Mirza finally breaks silence after announcing divorce with Shoaib Malik

Former India tennis star Sania Mirza has put up an Instagram post, the first after news of her divorce from Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik went public. The two sports stars were married since 2010 and have a son - Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Mirza posted on Instagram - Reflect -- with an image of her looking in the mirror.

Sania Mirza has been mum post news of Shoaib Malik's third marriage went online. Her team released a statement on Sunday 21 January, confirming that the two had been separated for a few months, calling for fans to not indulge in any speculation.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement read.

Malik and Sania celebrated their son's 5th birthday in Dubai last year. Even when Sania played her last Grand Slam match at the Australian Open last year, Malik penned a heartfelt note, lauding her career achievements. The two sports stars even hosted a talk show together in the UAE last year.

Malik got married to popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed amid rumours of his separation with Mirza. Malik and Javed were rumoured to be dating. The Pakistan cricketer added fuel to fire when he wished the Pakistan actor on her birthday last year. "Happy Birthday Buddy," Shoiab Malik had written, sharing a photo of them on his Instagram.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza kept tight-lipped about their private lives even as speculation was rife about their separation. Sania Mirza had uploaded a cryptic story on January 17, days before Shoaib’s marriage sparking rumours of their divorce, which later turned out to be true.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," Sania had shared the quote on her Instagram story.