Sarita Vihar flyover to be closed for 50 days for repair work; check alternate traffic routes, diversions and more  

In a blow for commuters, the Sarita Vihar flyover connecting Southeast Delhi to Faridabad will be closed for 50 days for repair work by the Public Works Department (PWD). The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding the same for commuters.

The traffic police said repairing work will begin from June 7, 2023. The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted: “Traffic Advisory: Due to repair work by PWD on Sarita Vihar flyover on Mathura Road starting on 07.06.2023, there will be a closure of carriageways for a period of 50 days. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience”.

Traffic Advisory

Due to repair work by PWD on Sarita Vihar Flyover on Mathura Road starting on 07.06.2023, there will be a closure of carriageways for a period of 50 days. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/45erR4DYPK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 6, 2023

The Delhi Police stated in its traffic advisory that each carriageway will take around 25 days to be repaired and the flyover will be closed for traffic. Sarita Vihar flyover repair work will take place in four phases.

The portion of the flyover headed from Ashram to Badarpur will be repaired in the first and the second phases from June 7 to July 1. Portion of the flyover headed from Badarpur to Ashram will be repaired in the third and the fourth phases from July 2 to July 26.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road towards Sarita Vihar flyover may also be restricted to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Check routes to take, diversions while flyover repair work is on here:

Diversion points from June 7, 2023 to July 1, 2023

From Slip Road to Sarita Vihar flyover towards Road No. 13 A

From Ashram Chowk

Routes to take from June 7, 2023 to July 1, 2023

Commuters coming from Ashram on Mathura Road headed towards Badarpur and Faridabad can take Road No 13 A from Slip Road of Sarita Vihar flyover and take a U-turn from Road No 13 A to reach Mathura Road

Commuters headed Noida on Mathura Road from Ashram are advised to follow the DND flyway from Ashram Chowk to reach their destination

Diversion points from July 2, 2023 to July 26, 2023

From Slip Road of Sarita Vihar flyover towards Crowne Plaza

From Badarpur border

Routes to take from July 2, 2023 to July 26, 2023

Commuters headed towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road can take left turn towards Okhla Estate Marg, Crowne Plaza from Slip Road of Sarita Vihar flyover

Commuters coming towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road can use Mehrauli-Badarpur road via Badarpur border

