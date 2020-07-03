Saroj Khan passes away: Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, other celebrities mourn choreographer's death

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday morning after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Khan was 71. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also expressed his sorrow at the demise of Saroj Khan. Kumar wrote, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer Saroj Khan ji is no more. She made the dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace".



Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020 Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #SarojKhan Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020 Saroj jis name introduced the word choreographer to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. Therell never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan died at 1.52 am on July 3. She is survived by husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

In a career span of 40 years, Saroj Khan had choreographed more than 2,000 songs. She had won National Film Awards for Best Choreography three times for "Dola Re Dola" from film Devdas (2003); "Yeh Ishq Haaye" from film Jab We Met (2008), and for Tamil period drama film Sringaram.

She was also a recipient of American Choreography Awards for Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001). Saroj Khan had also bagged numerous Filmfare Awards for choreography in films like Guru, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khalnayak, Tezaab, and many others.

Saroj Khan had last choreographed for "Tabaah Ho Gaye", featuring Madhuri Dixit in 2019 release Kalank. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

