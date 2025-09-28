Saved Rs 3.90 cr, lost priceless moments: Japanese man regrets decades of extreme frugality

In Japan, stories of people who live extremely frugal lives often spark debate about the balance between saving money and enjoying life. Some admire the discipline, while others see it as a warning about what one might miss.

One such case has surfaced again.

South China Morning Post reported that a 67-year-old Japanese man, known by the alias Suzuki, who saved obsessively for decades and built assets worth ¥65 million (Rs 3.9 crore), says he now regrets the personal sacrifices he made in pursuit of frugality.

Suzuki was born into a poor family and started earning money while still in secondary school, working part-time in restaurants. After getting a full-time job, he rented a cheap flat far from his office to save money. He cooked for himself every day and carried a lunchbox to work, usually filled with bean sprouts and chicken.

Over the years, Suzuki lived extremely frugally. To save on electricity, he seldom used the air-conditioner. He walked or rode a bike whenever he traveled, and he had never eaten in a restaurant. Even after marrying a colleague who knew his personality, their life remained simple. Their family’s leisure was mostly picnicking in nearby parks. If they traveled elsewhere, Suzuki would choose the cheapest route.

He never bought a house or a car. Thanks to his efforts, Suzuki has accumulated 35 million yen (US$240,000 or Rs 2.13 crore). When he turned 60, he withdrew part of his pension fund for investment, and he now reportedly owns assets worth 65 million yen (about US$440,000 or Rs 3.90 crore).

“This money is a guarantee for emergency situations and my later life,” Suzuki said.

However, after his retirement, tragedy struck. His wife was diagnosed with a serious disease and passed away at the age of 66. Her death left Suzuki reflecting on the life he had chosen.

“I wish my wife and I could have relished travelling more and eating in restaurants,” he said. “But time cannot be turned back. What is the meaning of life with only money left?”

Suzuki’s story is not unique. Last year, another man, 45, gained attention for living frugally for more than 20 years before finally saving 135 million yen (about US$910,000 or Rs 8.04 crore). His meals were often just a sour plum, some salted vegetables, and a bowl of rice. Sometimes, dinner consisted only of an energy drink he obtained using free points from convenience stores.