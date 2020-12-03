SBI YONO app continues to show error, customers complain on social media

State Bank of India (SBI) customers are irked with the bank's Yono (You Only Need One) app which has been down since yesterday. Customers are taking to social media to express the distress that the app is causing in carrying out transactions. Check out reactions here.

Amid the social media outrage over the app's malfunction, SBI has assured customers that they're fixing the app. SBI said in a tweet today, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards restoring YONO SBI app to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience."

Last month also, SBI customers faced technical issues. At that time, SBI wrote on Twitter, "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels."

Meanwhile, in a rare move, the RBI has cracked down on HDFC Bank for frequent outages in its internet and mobile banking. The private sector lender has been ordered to halt all upcoming digital activities and not issue any new credit cards.

