'Scary': Super Typhoon Ragasa goes wild, water storms Hong Kong's Fulerton Hotel; WATCH

As Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes parts of southern China and Hong Kong, the lobby of the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Hong Kong was inundated by crashing waves, though thankfully no one was injured. The flooding occurred around 6 a.m. at the hotel on Ocean Drive, a low-lying coastal area of Aberdeen.

A viral video shared by Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, shows the waves breaking through the hotel’s sandbags and protective barriers, smashing glass doors, and rushing into the lobby. Sharing the video, Sanyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Scary..."

The roughly 40-second clip captures guests being swept off their feet, bystanders reacting in shock, and shouts of “Run! Run!” echoing in the background. As per the video shared by Sanyal, one individual was knocked down by the force of the water, reaching for a panda-themed cardboard display for support, and was later helped up by others nearby. The hotel entrance was left messy, with floor tiles broken and sand and mud covering the ground.

Cleaning staff were seen clearing the debris. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel said the safety of guests and employees is their top priority and confirmed no one was injured. They also increased staff to handle the impact of the typhoon and make sure guests could stay safe and comfortable, as reported by Sing Tao Daily.

Netizens reacted sarcastically to the viral video. ""Ocean Park Hotel." Aptly named," a user wrote. "Immersive experience that Disneyland can’t match," a second user observed.

Some, however, said it wasn’t scary at all, saying this was a common phenomenon in India.

A user commented: “Almost all Indian cities see this phenomenon water entering homes every monsoon.”

"Happens in Calcutta and bombay every monsoon downpour," a netizen observed.

Another user wrote: “Initially I thought this was AI generated. But damn.” Yet another commented: “Another sea is reclaiming what is rightfully its own.”

About Super Typhoon Ragasa

Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the season, has been described as the most powerful storm to hit the Chinese coast this year. The storm killed 14 people and injured 18 in Taiwan, while over a million people were evacuated from China’s southern Guangdong province, a major manufacturing hub, ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused widespread disruption across the city. Streets are flooded, transport services are suspended, and authorities are scrambling to secure infrastructure and protect residents. Other areas of Hong Kong affected include Kowloon, Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, and Causeway Bay, where flooding and strong winds forced shops and businesses to close. Authorities taped windows, secured outdoor objects, and trimmed thousands of trees in order to save themselves.