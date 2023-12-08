School charging 'Orientation fee' for KG students? Internet reacts with raised eyebrows

A school has sparked outrage after charging parents a hefty "orientation fee" for their kindergarten students. The school, which has not been identified, reportedly charges parents a whopping Rs. 8,400 for the orientation fee.

An image showing the fee structure of the Junior KG batch of 2024-25 exposed this peculiar charge, leading to widespread confusion across the internet. Besides regular costs like admission fees, caution money, and development charges, the surprising addition stood out - a unique, one-time 'Parent Orientation Charges'.

As the image of the fee structure gained traction on various social media platforms, netizens expressed reactions ranging from amusement to bewilderment towards this unconventional imposition.

"Sarkari school + 200rs mahine wali tuition best," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Ab tution mehngi hoti 300 to minimum hai." “My fees in class 10 was 500 per month I used to think that I was attending an expensive school,” a third user wrote. “No cost emi ki suvidha nahi hai?” a user asked.

While many sought the identity of the institution imposing such a levy, it remained hidden, as revealed by the viral image.

Following in the wake of strange charges involving children, a restaurant in Georgia has recently caught the public attention for its way of handling misbehaved children. The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, nestled in Atlanta's Blue Ridge Mountains, has implemented an "adult surcharge" on their menu. This additional fee is aimed at parents unable to control their children's unruly behavior during their dining experience.

