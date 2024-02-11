Seat-change, downgrade: Ila Arun shares terrible experience on flying with Air India

Veteran actress and singer Ila Arun on Sunday took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal regarding two separate flights of Air India that fell short of her expectations. The first incident took place on February 10, when she boarded flight AI0634 from Bhopal to Mumbai.

Despite having reserved the coveted seat 1A, which promised comfort and convenience at the front of the cabin, Arun was dismayed to discover upon her arrival at the airport that an aircraft change had relegated her to seat 18, far removed from her original booking.

"I am writing to express my disappointment and dissatisfaction with my recent experiences on Air India flight AI0634 from Bhopal to Mumbai, which occurred on February 10th, 2024.upon arriving at the airport for my departure from Bhopal to Mumbai, I was informed that the aircraft had undergone a change,I was dismayed to find that my assigned seat was in the 18th row, a considerable distance from the front of the cabin. This was particularly disappointing as my original booking included seat 1A, which would have provided greater comfort and convenience during the flight. The failure to arrange a seat closer to the front of the economy class cabin reflects a lack of consideration for passenger comfort and preferences,” she wrote on Instagram.

The sense of déjà vu was palpable as Arun recounted a similar experience that occurred just days earlier, on February 6, when she was set to travel from Mumbai to Bhopal on flight AI633.

Having secured a business class ticket for what she anticipated would be a premium experience, she was taken aback to learn at the airport that the aircraft had been swapped for one lacking a business class section altogether.

Without prior notice or the courtesy of alternative arrangements, Arun found herself downgraded to economy class—a stark contrast to the service she had purchased.

"Similar issue was faced on 6th feb where I had booked my self a business class ticket in Flight Ai633 Mumbai -Bhopal. Despite booking a Business class ticket for both legs of my journey, I encountered significant issues with seat assignments and service.upon arriving at the airport for my departure from Mumbai I was informed that the aircraft had undergone a change, resulting in the absence of a Business class cabin. Consequently, I was downgraded to Economy class without any prior notification or alternative arrangements. This was an unexpected inconvenience and a departure from the service I had paid for," she further wrote.

These back-to-back disappointments prompted Arun to publicly express her dissatisfaction with Air India's handling of aircraft changes and seat assignments. She emphasised the lack of consideration for passenger comfort and preferences, which she felt was not in line with the level of service and reliability she had come to expect from the airline.

As a loyal customer of Air India, Arun expressed her expectation for a certain level of service and reliability. Calling for a formal investigation into the incidents, Arun demanded appropriate compensation for the inconvenience and dissatisfaction caused by these service lapses. Her post resonated with a clear message: Air India must review its procedures to prevent passengers from being inconvenienced or downgraded without proper communication and recompense.

“I request a formal investigation into these incidents and appropriate compensation for the inconvenience and dissatisfaction caused. I trust that Air India will take the necessary steps to address these concerns and prevent similar issues from occurring in the future. I look forward to your prompt response and resolution of this matter," Ila Arun wrote against Air India on Instagram.

In response to these incidents, Arun has formally requested a thorough investigation and appropriate compensation for the inconvenience and dissatisfaction caused. She hopes that Air India will take prompt action to address these concerns and implement measures to prevent similar issues in the future.

