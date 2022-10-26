See Pics! Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Diwali with their 9-month-old daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated this year's Diwali and performed Lakshmi Puja at their Los Angeles home. The globally famous couple uploaded pictures on Instagram with their daughter, Malti, born earlier this year.

All three of them wore cream-colored clothes. The Quantico actress wore a traditional three-piece attire, which included a cropped bralette and sharara pants. She wore a cape similar to the suit. Nick wore an embroidered kurta-pajama.

Priyanka-Nick's daughter, born through surrogacy earlier this year, was seen wearing an embroidered outfit. Her face was hidden with a heart emoji in the photos. On the other hand, Malti was photographed sitting in her mother's lap, clutching Nick's hand as the family prayed to the goddess and performed the puja ceremony.

In one of the photos shared on social media, the celebrity couple can be seen posing with daughter and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. The actress concluded her short write-up by adding, “Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer. From ours to yours. Love and light.” As her brother Siddharth Chopra did not attend the Diwali pooja, the actress mentioned, “PS: missed u.”

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. Her upcoming Hollywood projects include 'It's All Coming Back To Me' alongside Sam Heughan. It will be a released-on Valentine's Day 2023. The actress will also appear in Russo Brothers' Citadel.

