'Seen tough times before': Ashish Chanchlani breaks silence post India's Got Latent controversy 

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has spoken for the first time since the India’s Got Latent controversy erupted, addressing his fans in an Instagram video. Maintaining a composed yet emotional tone, Chanchlani assured his followers that he would face the situation head-on and emerge stronger. He also requested them to stand by him when he returns after the storm settles.

Related Articles

In the video, he said, “Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahoon. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge (Hello friends, how are you all? I know, I’ve read your messages — everything is going on. I thought of talking to you through a story, but now I don’t know what to say. We’ll fight through this situation; we’ve seen tough times before, and we’ll learn something new from this too).”

He further urged his supporters to remember him and his family in their prayers. “Main bas request karta hoon aap logon se ki aap meri family aur mujhe apne prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapis aau, kaam mera thoda idhar udhar ho gaya hain. Jab bhi wapis aaya, support karna. I’ll work hard. Bas dhyaan rakho sab log apna (I just have one request — please keep my family and me in your prayers. Whenever I return, my work might have been a bit all over the place. But when I come back, please support me. I’ll work hard. Just take care of yourselves, everyone).”

Following his statement, an outpouring of support flooded his comments section. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Love you Ashish,” while actor Rithvik Dhanjani reassured him with, “Upar wala saath hai dost.” Fans also encouraged him to stay strong and return with renewed energy.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has lifted the restriction on YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, allowing him to resume "The Ranveer Show" with a condition that his content must adhere to standards of decency and morality. Allahabadia had faced backlash for a highly inappropriate question posed to a contestant on India’s Got Latent, asking them to choose between witnessing their parents engage in intimacy daily or intervening once to stop it permanently.

The controversy also implicated other panelists, including Samay Raina, Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and comedian Jaspreet Singh. Additionally, Mukhija’s remarks about women’s private parts further fueled the outrage.