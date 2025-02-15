‘This is not the democracy we voted for’: Gaurav Taneja slams legal overreach in Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, voiced serious concerns about the escalating legal developments surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia. "This is not the democracy we voted for," Taneja declared in an Instagram post, reacting to what he sees as disproportionate actions against Ranveer and his team.

In a recent video, Taneja revealed that while he initially supported the backlash against Ranveer’s remarks, the situation has taken a troubling turn. “When this BeerBiceps controversy first started, I thought the youth of this country was standing up for their culture and traditions, which is absolutely right. But what is happening now?” he questioned.

Related Articles

He highlighted the increasing legal pressure on Ranveer, noting that not only has the YouTuber been summoned multiple times, but past guests and even the show’s editor have been dragged into the controversy. “Police from so many states have gotten involved. I just saw that the editor of the show has been taken in. They have summoned past guests. Ranveer had to move the Supreme Court just to get his FIRs clubbed,” he said, calling the situation excessive.

Taking a jab at the authorities, Taneja drew a sharp analogy by asking why they aren’t targeting tech giants like Sundar Pichai for YouTube’s content. “Why aren’t they summoning Sundar Pichai? Because they can’t. They can only go after the weaker ones,” he said, labeling the entire situation as “insane.”

He wrapped up his remarks with a strong message on justice and fairness. “Now everyone can clearly see what is happening. This is not the democracy we voted for,” he reiterated, emphasizing that legal action should ensure justice, not become a tool for selective harassment.

The controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia made contentious remarks during an episode of India’s Got Latent. Though Ranveer issued a public apology and YouTube removed the episode, the backlash only grew stronger. Comedian Samay Raina later deleted all previous episodes of the show and promised to cooperate fully with the authorities.