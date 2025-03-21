Shark Tank India 4: Kolkata entrepreneur floors judges with 'earth shattering' idea, bags 4x deal for eco-plastic startup

When a young woman from Kolkata walked into the Shark Tank India set, she had no idea she’d flip the power dynamic. Pallavi Luharuka, founder of Bhavisya Plast, came to pitch her biodegradable plastic — what followed was a full-blown scramble among the sharks, fighting to partner with her. By the end of the episode, Pallavi wasn’t just a pitcher — she was the real shark in the tank.

Pallavi’s company, Bhavisya Plast, creates eco-friendly bioplastic made from agricultural waste. The material is heat- and water-resistant and holds promise for multiple industries. Her product line also includes sustainable lubricants and paints.

The panel was intrigued when Pallavi revealed that the innovation was a happy accident — discovered during a project with Jadavpur University to convert waste rice into ethanol. The same waste now serves as the raw material for her patented plastic. Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal were visibly awestruck. “Good step, but a tiny start,” Namita said, acknowledging the potential while urging scale.

Pallavi asked for Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 1.5% equity — valuing her pre-money business at Rs 30 crore. She listed existing partnerships with Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints, and highlighted how her products could extend beyond plastic, offering cost-effective alternatives to traditional emulsions and paints. Anupam was floored. “This happens once in 50 years… This is not some run-of-the-mill innovation,” he said, comparing her invention to breakthroughs like the telegraph and computer chips.

As the sharks began sparring, Namita urged them to let Pallavi breathe. “Let her think!” she said, as the entrepreneur briefly stepped out. But the tension didn’t simmer. Aman Gupta warned her not to listen to the others, while newcomer Chirag Nakrani and Anupam clashed over who could offer better mentorship. “I have four factories,” Chirag declared. Anupam countered, “I’ll give you Rs 1 crore, double what you’re asking for.”

Namita called it “earth-shattering.” Aman asked why investors weren’t already chasing her. Pallavi calmly responded — they were. In fact, she had declined a Rs 10 crore buyout offer. “I’m building a Rs 1000 crore company,” she told them.

Eventually, Aman offered her exactly what she asked for. So did Anupam, Chirag, and Namita — but Namita initially refused to collaborate with the others. Pallavi, however, was clear: she wanted a four-shark partnership. After some convincing, Namita agreed. The final deal? Rs 2 crore for 10% equity — four times the investment Pallavi had initially sought.