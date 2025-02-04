'She did remind me of Kiara Advani': Users after Ruby's Organics founder Rubeina Karachiwalla secures Shark Tank India 4 deal

Rubeina Karachiwalla, the founder of organic beauty brand Ruby's Organics, featured in a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 4. Karachiwalla talked of her passion for clean beauty and shared how the challenges she faced in finding beauty products that suited her skin led to the foundation of Ruby's Organics.

Rubeina sought an investment of ₹1 crore in exchange of 2 per cent stake in her company, valuing her company at ₹40 crore. During her pitch, she revealed that 58 per cent of the company's sales came from D2C whereas 42 per cent were from marketplaces.

While boAt's Aman Gupta acknowledged the growing demand for cleaner beauty products, he was skeptical of the brand's growth strategy in an increasingly competitive space. He also Rubeina if she would consider switching to making non-organic makeup, something which the latter refused.

Besides Aman, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal and Vineeta Singh declined to invest. Titan Capital founder Kunal Bahl, however, saw potential in Rubeina and offered to invest ₹1 crore for 10 per cent equity, valuing the company at ₹10 crore.

After some negotiation, Kunal invested in ₹1 crore for 8 per cent stake in the company, valuing Ruby's Organics at ₹12.5 crore. After the episode got over, Rubeina's pitch went viral on social media platforms. While some users found her to be a bit overconfident, others compared her to Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.

"Ah! You're right, I do see the resemblance. I was actually referring to the way she talks and enunciates more than her looks. Although in certain angles she did remind me of Kiara," a user said.

"Yeah, there was a bit of resemblance to Kiara. But honestly, if she wasn’t good looking I’m sure the sharks would have torn through her when she interrupted Vineeta when she was answering Aman’s question and also because of the way she was acting extra cute and bubbly answering some serious questions asked. But I gotta give it to her, she knows her skills and used it quite well," another user said.

"Nah. She had the “papa ke pari” vibe, not to forget the wannabe accent," a third user wrote.

"I generally skip any skin care related pitch. But this one was quiet good. Babu bhai sare communication skills ki khel hai. Btw her business numbers were quite impressive. Asked my gf to use her products," a fourth user said.