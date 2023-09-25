‘So blessed to finally be Mr, Mrs’: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra share first photos from wedding

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday shared the first pictures from his wedding with Parineeti Chopra at The Leela Palace. While sharing the pictures, Chadha shared a romantic note. He wrote that both him and Chopra are finally blessed to be called Mr and Mrs. He added that the two could not have lived without each other.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday at a grand ceremony in The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The couple celebrated their big day in an understated ivory-themed event. “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now... ,” Chadha wrote on X formerly Twitter.

From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!



Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖 pic.twitter.com/lKggHJZhTx — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 25, 2023

Parineeti Chopra also shared the first pictures from the couple’s big day on her Instagram handle. Their wedding was a star-studded affairs as some of the attendees included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and wedding couturier Manish Malhotra.

Parineeti Chopra’s cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, however, did not attend the wedding. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13 this year. The engagement ceremony was attended by Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Aaditya Thackeray.

Soon after their engagement, Parineeti shared photos from the ceremony and wrote a heartfelt note. “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew- I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home (sic),” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha continues to remain suspended from the Rajya Sabha till further notice. Chadha was suspended from the Upper House in August this year after four MPs complained that he named them in a house panel without their consent. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, while announcing Chadha's suspension had said, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, will share screen space with the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Headed by Imtiaz Ali, the film focuses on around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Chopra will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

