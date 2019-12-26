Solar Eclipse 2019 today: Where, how to watch solar eclipse in India; check visuals here

The last solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the decade finally appeared on Thursday morning in several parts of the world, including India. Today's solar eclipse is called as an annular solar eclipse, in which the moon will block Sun's light partially, and therefore, the Sun will look like a ring (annulus) of fire. The 'surya grahan' will be majorly visible in South Indian states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

Kalpetta in Wayanad (Kerala) has been identified as the most ideal location to witness the solar eclipse in its full glory today. The solar eclipse has already started in several parts of India, like Odisha, Mumbai and Chennai. The eclipse will last for around six hours, ending shortly after 1:30 pm.

Here are some of the visuals of solar eclipse:

Solar eclipse witnessed in Chennai

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2019 Live in India:

Live streaming of solar eclipse: One can watch solar eclipse on IndiaToday television and AajTak television

Use proper solar filters with certified appropriate optical density against radiation in front of optical devices. Aluminised mylar films of approved thickness and transmittivity coated with black polymer can be attached on eye glasses for direct viewing of the eclipse. Also, welders glass number 14 can be used as solar filter. Another option is to use a pinhole camera or a telescopic projection on a suitable surface.

Precaution for watching solar eclipse:

One should not look at the Sun directly for even a little period without proper protection. Even when 99 per cent of the surface of the Sun is covered by the moon during partial eclipse, the remaining light is still intense enough to damage the eye.

