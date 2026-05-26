‘Sold land for ₹18 lakh MBA, struggling to...’: Viral post triggers debate on higher education degrees

With MBA fees at many private institutes touching ₹15 lakh to ₹25 lakh, concerns around the rising cost of higher education and limited salary growth for fresh graduates are becoming increasingly common in India. While colleges continue to market strong placements and corporate careers, many students are struggling with low-paying jobs, education loans and rising living expenses after graduation.

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Amid this debate, a post shared by an X user has gone viral for highlighting the financial pressure faced by many middle-class families trying to fund higher education.

The user wrote that his neighbour spent nearly ₹18 lakh on his son’s MBA degree by selling land, taking loans and making major sacrifices for his education.

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According to the post, the college had promised “big placements & corporate future”, but things did not turn out as expected after graduation.

Neighbour spent 18 lakh on his son’s MBA. Sold land, took loans, sacrificed everything.



College promised big placements & corporate future.



Today his son earns 28k/month in another city, still struggling to pay rent.



Meanwhile the college owner upgraded from Fortuner to BMW.… — Pankaj Arora 🇮🇳 (@Panks_Arora) May 25, 2026

“Today his son earns 28k/month in another city, still struggling to pay rent,” the user wrote.

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The post also criticised the growing commercialisation of education.

“Meanwhile the college owner upgraded from Fortuner to BMW," he noted

“Education in India has become a business where parents invest like it’s a startup and still end up in loss,” the user added.

In a follow-up thread, another X user shared a similar story from a friend’s family.

“A friend’s family broke their FDs and PPF to fund his brother’s private college in 2019 - ₹15 lakh gone,” the post read.

The user said the financial stress continued even after graduation.

“Two years after graduating, he’s earning ₹22,000 a month and still living paycheck to paycheck. His parents are 58 and back to zero emergency savings, "the post said.

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Internet reacts

The viral thread drew strong reactions from several users, many of whom questioned whether expensive degrees are actually leading to financial security.

“Education is the only business where customers (students) when deceived, feel happy, and secondary customers (parents) enjoy being cheated by children and neighbours' false envy,” one user wrote.

Another user pointed to the emotional pressure families face while trying to secure a better future for their children.

“What is the solution? Every parent want his children to study well and have a reasonable good life but reality is much more painful,” the comment read.

A third user said the problem goes beyond just paying high fees.

“The painful part is not only the fees. It is parents sacrificing savings, land, and peace believing education guarantees upward mobility, only to discover the market reality later.”