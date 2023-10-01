Specially-abled man detained at Patna airport after ‘misbehaving’ on IndiGo flight

A specially-abled 27-year-old man was detained on Saturday, September 30, for allegedly "misbehaving" and "locking himself" inside a bathroom onboard an IndiGo Ahmedabad-Patna flight after the crew complained about the same.

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 126.

The man, identified as Mohammed Kamar Riyaz, was handed over to the police officials immediately after the flight landed at the Patna airport.

“A complaint has been filed against the man by the airlines for creating ruckus and unruly and inappropriate behaviour on the flight,” Vinod Peter, SHO (Patna Airport), told news agency PTI.

The SHO further informed that that preliminary investigation, scrutiny of medical documents and the statement of his brother, who was also travelling along with him, indicated that he is suffering from some mental illness.

Peter told the news agency ANI, "The passenger, Kamar Riyaz, is mentally disabled and is under treatment. He was carrying medical reports. He was travelling with one of his relatives from Hyderabad to Patna."

"He misbehaved on the flight and also locked himself inside the toilet onboard," the crew stated in their complaint.

"On a complaint filed by indigo staff, we detained him," SHO said, adding that further verification is underway.

A mechanical engineer by profession, Riyaz is a resident of West Champaran in Bihar, and his elder brother lives in Ahmedabad. Riyaz and his brother onboarded the flight from Ahmedabad to Patna for his treatment; currently, Riyaz is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Patna for his illness.

The SHO also said that police will keep track of his activities in the coming days.

Previously, in July, an Air India senior management official was allegedly assaulted by an unruly passenger on a flight back to New Delhi from Sydney on July 9. “The airline’s head of inflight services department, Sandeep Verma, who was flying from Sydney to Delhi on AI 301, was hit by a Delhi-based passenger. However, no action was taken against him,” an official close to the matter told Hindustan Times.

Also watch: BMW iX1, BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Audi e-tron, Jaguar i-Pace and more: Know price, specs, features of luxury electric SUVs in India

Also watch: Oxford, Stanford, MIT, Harvard, Cambridge: Top 10 in THE's World University Rankings 2024

Also Watch: From PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and more, AI artist reimagines political leaders as teenagers