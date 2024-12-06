Speeding BMW worth Rs 1 cr crashes into Tata Punch near Delhi Gate; Watch disturbing video here

A luxury BMW, valued at over Rs 1 crore, collided with a Tata Punch and crashed into a divider at Delhi Gate in the capital on Thursday.

Reports indicate that the BMW dragged the Tata Punch for nearly 100 meters from the collision site.

A disturbing video of the incident circulated on social media, showing the front of the BMW completely destroyed. The car was eventually removed from the scene with the assistance of a crane.

देखिए दिल्ली में करोड़ो रुपए की BMW गाड़ी हुई चकनाचूर



आज दोपहर दिल्ली गेट इलाके में एक तेज रफ्तार BMW कार टाटा पंच कार से टकराने के बाद डिवाइडर से जा टकराई पुलिस इस घटना की जांच कर रही है,ताकि संभावित तेज रफ्तार या लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने सहित कारणों का पता लगाया जा सके टाटा… pic.twitter.com/a5R98X6QLh — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 5, 2024

The BMW driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, which may have involved speeding or reckless driving.

A case has been filed at the IP Estate police station. The BMW is registered to Mintu Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

Rahul, the driver of the car hit by the sports car, said, "There were three of us in my car, travelling from ITO towards Delhi Gate on our way to the Old Delhi area. Suddenly, a high-speed car hit our vehicle from the side, causing it to lose balance and crash into the divider. We are safe, but our car has been damaged."