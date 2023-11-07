'Spirit of Cricket in question': Netizens react as Sri Lanka fight controversy after Angelo Mathews's timed-out dismissal

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be remembered as one of the most controversial games at the ICC World Cup 2023. The match, which saw Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets, witnessed many controversies, the prominent being Sri Lanka star hitter Angelo Mathews got timed out during the match.

The controversy started after Mathews, who was having some issue with his helmet, didn't take the crease in the regulated time – 2 minutes after coming to bat at no. 6. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the timed-out dismissal, which was upheld by the on-field umpire. Mathews became the first player to be timed out in international cricket.

Both the teams were at loggerheads after the decision. Though the umpires gave their clarification about the rule Mathews didn't agree. He said he had reached the crease within the two-minute time and afterward the strap of his helmet broke, which should be counted as a safety equipment malfunction.

Following this, when Sri Lanka started fielding, the players first gave a feisty reception to Shakib after he came to bat. On his dismissal, Mathews pointed at his wrist to show the "time out" decision. The tension continued till the end of the match after Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka with nearly nine overs to spare.

In the post-match press conference, Mathews lashed out, saying that Bangladesh and their skipper Shakib Al Hasan were disgraceful.

“I have two minutes to get to the crease and get myself ready, which I did,” Mathews said.

On his part, Mathews shared video evidence as ‘proof’, claiming that he was wrongly given ‘timed out’ on Monday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mathews posted that he had ‘five seconds’ left when he faced issues with his helmet.

Mathews wrote, “4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.”

Fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, however, had a different opinion. He said that two minutes had already passed when Mathews faced issues with his helmet.

“As a batter you need to make sure that all your equipment are in place before you go out in the middle, because you have to be ready to face the ball within two minutes,” Holdstock was quoted as saying.



What does the rulebook say

As per ICC's article 40.1.1 for the 2023 World Cup, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

Article 40.1.2 says: "In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above."

Netizens, players react

Following the match, the netizens reacted after Sri Lanka players shook hands with the umpires and walked off. They refused to shake hands with the Bangladesh batters - Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Towhid Hridoy - who were at the crease.

Angelo Mathews: "It was Bangladesh that's why it happened, I don't think any other country would have done this. This is against spirit and sportsmanship of cricket"

Q. In the light of the recent spat over the timed out dismal of Angelo Mathews, critically evaluate the issue of rules and ethics of the Gentleman's game #cricket. What lessons can be learnt from this dispute by…

Criticism is not Shakib, criticism should be Mathews! Why did he look like a helmet was mandatory to face a spinner and he was slowly entering the field with a swagger from above, . When a batsman has to be prepared in advance.

Even former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was not happy with what transpired. Even, South Africa great Dale Steyn was not pleased with the incident.

"Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews" Gautam Gambhir posted on X after the match.

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir

Australian batter Usman Khawaja questioned how could Mathews' be given 'timed out' when his helmet strap broke while he was at the crease.

"Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic (ridiculous). No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up," Khawaja wrote on 'X'.

Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up

