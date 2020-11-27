Sputnik V to AstraZeneca: 'Combine your vaccine with ours to boost efficacy'

The Russian Gamaleya research institute, the creator of Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, has suggested to UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to try to boost the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, combining it with a shot of its own vaccine.

The Twitter page for Sputnik V on November 26 said, "Current full dose AstraZeneca regimen resulted in 62% efficacy. If they go for a new clinical trial, we suggest trying a regimen of combining the AZ shot with the #SputnikV human adenoviral vector shot to boost efficacy. Combining vaccines may prove important for revaccinations."

AstraZeneca announced on Monday the results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmaceutical company said one dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when given as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart. While, another dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70%.

In August, Russia became the first country to get its vaccine,Sputnik V registered. Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has shown 95% efficacy, according to a second interim analysis of its human clinical trial data.

