Steve Jobs' job application letter sells for GBP 162,000 at auction

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' job application letter, which was filed almost 50 years ago in 1973, was put up for auction on Wednesday and sold for a whopping GBP 162,000 (approx. Rs 1.06 crore). Auction website Charterfeilds had put up Jobs' first job application letter for auction.

The single-page job application letter was hand-written by Steve Jobs. The letter does not mention which position Jobs was applying for or the name of the company it was sent to.

The document was reportedly the first job application filed by the Apple CEO, according to India Today. In 1974, Steve Jobs had started working for a company called Atari Inc as a technician. Jobs had filed the job application letter in 1973, a year before he got his first job.

Charterfeilds described the letter as, "A single page signed job application form 1973 is being offered for sale by auction. In the questionnaire Steve Jobs highlights his experience with "computers and calculators" and special abilities in "electronic tech or design engineer digital". Steve Jobs is believed to have filled the questionnaire in question around the time he had dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

Even though it has been almost 50 years since it was written, the document is in good shape. It has some creasing, light staining and old clear tape to the top edge. The document is accompanied by letters and certificates which prove its authenticity. This is not the first time this letter has been auctioned. In 2018, the same letter was sold for $175,000.

Atari Inc was the place Jobs met Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Together they started Apple Inc in 1976. Jobs was described by his colleagues at Atari as "difficult but valuable", "he was very often the smartest guy in the room, and he would let people know that."

Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2021, due to Neuroendocrine cancer. After his death, his long time colleague Tim Cook took over as CEO of Apple.

