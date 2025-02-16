‘Still have slavery mindset’: Techie slams Indian work culture, users say ‘own managers act more goras than the goras’

A Reddit user has stirred debate by calling out Indian work culture, claiming it normalizes an outdated "slavery mindset" to accommodate overseas clients. The user shared how employees in India are often forced to work late hours to match U.S. schedules, while their U.S. counterparts stick to regular work hours. The post sparked a wave of reactions, highlighting frustration over unequal expectations in global work setups.

Related Articles

“Let’s say you work with a US team. Then your manager will always force you to adjust according to them. You will have to join late-night and early-morning calls, but the US counterpart will only attend meetings during their working hours, 9 am to 7 pm at max,” the Reddit user explained.

“You have to schedule meetings even later — till 11 pm or 12 am — just to make sure they don’t sacrifice their precious hours,” the user continued. “All this so your manager gets promoted to the US. Moreover, this becomes a ritual and gets passed on from seniors to freshers until it gets normalized.”

The post noted how Indians often take pride in working late nights with US teams, despite the one-sided effort.

The discussion quickly gained traction, with several users echoing similar frustrations. “Americans don’t normally set such late calls. It’s our own desi brethren who act more goras than the goras,” one user commented.

Another added, “Absolutely!! Angrez are mostly easy to work with. They check your calendars, avoid unnecessary calls, and close the call as soon as possible. But the real pain is our own folks—no sense of responsibility, rude, arrogant, and entitled.”

One person described the behavior when overseas colleagues visit India. “I work in a product company. When someone comes from abroad, it’s like Diwali in the office. I’m like, bro, they are our colleagues with white skin — that’s it.”

Another chimed in with a similar experience: “So true! If someone from the US visits, our manager goes crazy. We’re called to the office every day even if we’re on WFH just to show that ‘the whole team comes in daily.’ And the funny thing is, we don’t even have a meeting with that visitor!”