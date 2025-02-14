‘F**k prestige handcuffs’: Techie’s honest take on ‘dog eats dog culture’ after layoff goes viral

A recently laid-off tech worker, who was part of one of the world’s biggest tech companies, shocked many by admitting they felt *relieved* after leaving behind the “toxic” and “dog-eat-dog culture” of their workplace.

The techie’s frank post on the anonymous platform Blind not only reflected the emotional toll of working in high-pressure environments but also sparked a lively debate about toxic corporate culture, personal fulfillment, and the meaning of success.

Sharing their experience on Blind, the techie described a mix of emotions following the layoff. “Laid off and relieved…,” the post read. “I was sick of the toxic, dog eats dog culture. Sick! I'm sure something else will come up. I don't want to be a part of the rat race anymore.”

What surprised readers the most wasn’t just the candid admission of relief but also the techie’s contentment with a hefty $200K severance package. The individual stressed they no longer felt the need to prove anything professionally and instead wanted to focus on learning and experimenting with technology.

“I don't want to prove myself anymore,” the techie wrote, before concluding with a bold statement: “F**k this prestige handcuffs!! They only give disease. For once, I want to just enjoy life.”

The brutally honest post quickly gained traction, attracting both supportive and critical responses. Some applauded the techie’s mindset, praising the decision to prioritize personal well-being over corporate validation.

One user commented, “A person who can get laid off and think positively is a WINNER. I'm sure you'll eventually find your way back to 600k TC or whatever you decide gives you more fulfillment.”

Another reflected on the broader issue of toxic work culture: “Don't get me wrong, I'm sorry for the layoffs. The uncertainty, the instability, the possible visa issues... But we need to start calling it out — f**k this and move on with our lives.”

Not all reactions were supportive, with one user calling out the corporate greed that often overshadows employee contributions. “Growth participation is over. Why would these greedy tech oligarchs reward you when they can claw back your unvested shares and label you an underperformer?”

The post has since fueled a deeper discussion about the true cost of high-paying tech jobs and the personal sacrifices many make to stay in the game.