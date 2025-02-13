'Worked 14 hours a day, got Rs 7.5 cr promotion but..': Techie's sad success story ends with his wife wanting a divorce

A tech executive’s relentless pursuit of a ₹7.5 crore salary cost him his marriage. Despite receiving a long-awaited promotion, the anonymous confession shared on X reveals how the demands of his high-powered job strained his personal life to the breaking point, leaving him feeling empty and questioning his choices.

A recent post shared by Daniel Vassallo on X is sending shockwaves across social media, revealing the harsh realities behind climbing the corporate ladder in Big Tech.

The post included a confession from an anonymous tech executive who detailed how his relentless pursuit of promotion cost him his marriage. Despite earning a whopping $900,000 (Rs 7.5 cr approx) annually, the executive found himself feeling empty after reaching the much-coveted L7 level at his job.

"My L7 promo was approved, but wife asked for a divorce," the confession begins. He explained how he spent the last three years chasing that promotion, constantly accepting more work and responsibilities.

"Since I asked, the amount of works keep piling and my scopes keep growing," he shared. "It eventually reached the point that I coordinated EU + Asia team by default, so my meetings start at 7am and end at 9pm."

The most heart-wrenching part of the story came when he admitted to missing key family moments. "On the day my daughter was born, I was in meetings almost all days," he confessed. Even when his wife suffered from postpartum depression, he missed a therapy appointment due to a meeting conflict. That was the breaking point—his wife asked for a divorce.

"I received a good news that my promotion was approved today. It does not feel happy as I hope, but I feel empty and indifferent," he added. "Can’t stop asking myself on what am I doing with my life."

The post struck a nerve online, sparking intense reactions from users. One user wrote, "Neglecting everything and everyone for work is an addiction to work or money." Another commented, "A ton of folks get caught by inertia and the innate desire for 'progress' without stopping to reflect on whether that narrow definition of progress at work is right for them in the broader context of life."

Some sympathized with his dilemma, recognizing the tough trade-offs in today’s brutal job market. "Maintaining your employment by keeping your employer happy, even if it means skipping personal things, seems like a survival technique," one user pointed out.