Subway fans can now get free subs for life… but there’s a catch

Here’s to some good news for food lovers and fast-food enthusiasts! Fast food chain Subway is offering its fans free sandwiches or subs for life but conditions apply. Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs if they legally change their first name to Subway.

Fans can visit SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and 4. They can win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they legally commit to change their name. Subway will select one winner to earn free sandwiches and assume a new identity. The winner will get reimbursement for legal and processing costs for name change, as per the company release.

The offer comes after Subway added freshly sliced meats to its menu and introducing a collection of Deli Hero subs across its US restaurants earlier this month. Since Deli Hero sandwiches debuted on July 11, Americans have gobbled up two million subs.

Deli Hero sandwiches launched across US restaurants included Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast piled with double cheese.

This, however, is not the first time that the fast-food chain has launched such a unique offer for its fans. In 2022, Subway launched a contest for people to get their much-loved sandwiches for free. This offer also came with a catch. Those wanting to get free sandwiches would have to get themselves inked with a tattoo first.

The size and dimensions of the tattoo would be in proportion with the cash prize on a first-come, first serve basis. For example, a food lover who has 2 by 2-inch tattoo on their wrist, bicep or foot would get Subway footlong sandwiches for a month. If you have a 3 by 3-inch tattoo on shoulder blade, calf or arm, you will get a year’s supply of free sandwiches.

The grand prize, however, was reserved for the person having a 12 by 12-inch tattoo on the sternum or back. This person would get a lifetime supply of Subway sandwiches worth $50,000 as per the conditions on the website.

As of today, Subway serves made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day.

