'Such joy to live in millennium city': Retired army officer's sarcastic take on cycling in Gurugram goes viral 

Retired army officer Major General (Dr) Yash Mor took to social media to share his experience of cycling near Nirvana Country in Gurugram's Sector 50. He shared a video over 30 seconds long of garbage lying on the roads and animals feeding on it.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), the Army veteran said in a rather sarcastic manner that it was a joy to live in Gurugram.

"Close to Nirvana Country, during my morning cycling. Gurgaon is setting a new benchmark in urban planning and sustainability. Most animal and garbage-friendly city. Such a joy to live in the millennium city (sic)," the army veteran wrote.

His take went viral on social media, with users saying the authorities must be held accountable.

"Authorities MUST be held accountable. But at the same time question is who is dumping the garbage here?" a user wrote.

"It's everywhere Sir in Gurugram. @DC_Gurugram has decided n firm to make it more worst with support of @cmohry. This is performance of so called best administrators as IAS in India and posted in Gurugram. Gaon se bhi badtar halat ha yah ki ab. How MNCs will survive, God knows," another user commented.

"There [are] two big schools right next to this dump, what message are we giving to the children!" a third user observed.

Meanwhile, a French expat residing in Gurugram has criticised the city's infrastructure, attributing an exodus of residents to persistent issues.

The expat, Mathilde R., shared on social media that many expatriates are opting to return to Delhi or leave India entirely due to the city's deteriorating conditions. She described Gurugram as "the hellish version of an adventure park," where navigating the streets is akin to an obstacle course filled with sewage and broken infrastructure.

In her post, Mathilde highlighted frustration with civic authorities, stating that people feel "doomed, condemned to live like animals in a pighouse." She said the taxpayers' money appears to "build someone else's castle instead of bringing them a decent quality of life."