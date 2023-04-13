Suhana, Ananya, Eksha and Pusarla: Meet Maybelline's new faces

Maybelline, on Wednesday, grabbed eyeballs for its choice of brand ambassadors in India. It retained badminton star PV Sindhu, while roping in Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Subba as its new faces.

In the times of influencers, make-up tutorials and social media platforms for businesses, the legacy make-up company aims to create a stronger connection with Gen Z – hence its choice of an upcoming actor, a singer-performer-businesswoman, an Olympian and a police officer-model – to represent its brand.

Zeenia Bastani, Brand General Manager – Maybelline New York, L’Oréal India, welcoming the new faces said, “Our mission is to give everyone the self-confidence to express themselves and their beauty – their way, and these four talented young women embody the spirit of our brand and what we stand for. They perfectly represent Maybelline New York women who are ambitious, confident in their self-expression, diverse and ready to make change!”

Hence, they picked these four women from different walks of life – Ananya Birla is a platinum-selling singer and businesswoman who is also a proponent for mental health, Suhana Khan is a theatre student in NYU who will soon make her on-screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist, and Eksha Subba is a supermodel-boxer-biker-police officer – who fit their outlook.

Ananya Birla, who was recently appointed as a Director in Grasim by the Aditya Birla Group, said that she was looking forward to working with Maybelline that aims to destigmatise the conversations around mental health and encourages people to seek help through ‘Brave Together’. “I am personally very invested in the mental health crisis in India and I’m looking forward to working with Maybelline on this cause,” she said, lauding the company for its diversity and inclusion.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, said that she has lived in New York as a student and understands that the brand captures the style and essence of the city. “I look forward to being a part of Maybelline’s journey in India, connecting with young consumers and being the voice of the brand that gives young women everywhere the confidence to express themselves,” she said.

For Eksha Subba, partnering with Maybelline is a bit more personal. She said that Maybelline products have been part of her makeup kit while growing up.

PV Sindhu believes that the brand stands for strength and confidence and values that she strongly identifies with. “I have always been proud to be associated with Maybelline New York and their mental health initiative, Brave Together,” she said.

Maybelline’s mental health initiative ‘Maybelline Brave Together’ was launched in 2022 in partnership with non-profit organisation Sangath with an aim to destigmatise the conversation around mental health.

Also watch: Who is Eksha Kerung, Maybelline's new face along with Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, PV Sindhu

Also watch: Suhana Khan becomes Maybelline’s face even before The Archies release

Watch: Karnataka polls 2023: Oscar-winning mass anthem ‘Naatu Naatu’ becomes ‘Modi Modi’ in BJP’s poll campaign