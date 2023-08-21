scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow auction notice withdrawn: ‘Who triggered these tech reasons,’ asks Jairam Ramesh

Feedback

Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow auction notice withdrawn: ‘Who triggered these tech reasons,’ asks Jairam Ramesh

Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow: Jairam Ramesh said that in less than 24 hours the notice was withdrawn and questioned the reasons behind the decision.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sunny Deol's bungalow not on sale anymore; Jairam Ramesh takes a dig Sunny Deol's bungalow not on sale anymore; Jairam Ramesh takes a dig
SUMMARY
  • Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at Sunny Deol, asks "Who triggered these technical reasons?"
  • Ramesh's comment came after BoB withdrew its auction notice of Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow
  • Bank of Baroda had put up an auction notice for Deol's bungalow over non-repayment of Rs 56 cr

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at BJP MP from Gurdaspur and actor Sunny Deol after Bank of Baroda withdrew the auction notice for his Juhu bungalow. Jairam Ramesh said that in less than 24 hours the notice was withdrawn and questioned the reasons behind the decision. 

Bank of Baroda had put up Sunny Villa on auction as Deol was unable to repay a debt of Rs 56 crore. However, on Monday, the lender issued a corrigendum stating that the e-auction notice has been withdrawn due to “technical reasons”. The bank did not disclose what the technical reasons were. 

Soon after, Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Deol and said, “Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'. Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?”

In the initial advertisement put up by Bank of Baroda, it had stated that the auction would take place on September 25 from 1pm to 3pm. The last date for submission of bid was scheduled to September 22, 5pm. 

Bank of Baroda had put up the reserve price at Rs 51.43 crore. 

On Monday, the lender said in the corrigendum that the e-auction sale notice of Sunny Villa dated 19.08.2023 published on 20.08.2023 with regards to sale notice in respect of Ajay Sing Deol alias Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons. 

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s latest film, Gadar 2, a sequel of his blockbuster movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is estimated to have earned Rs 377 crore in India. The movie revolves around Tara Singh who has to go to Pakistan again but this time to rescue his son. 

Also read: Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow not on sale; Bank of Baroda withdraws e-auction notice

Also read: Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow put on sale by Bank of Baroda over Rs 56 cr dues

Also read: 'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol's film crosses Dangal’s lifetime biz; Akshay Kumar-starrer stays steady

Published on: Aug 21, 2023, 9:51 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement