Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow auction notice withdrawn: ‘Who triggered these tech reasons,’ asks Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at BJP MP from Gurdaspur and actor Sunny Deol after Bank of Baroda withdrew the auction notice for his Juhu bungalow. Jairam Ramesh said that in less than 24 hours the notice was withdrawn and questioned the reasons behind the decision.

Bank of Baroda had put up Sunny Villa on auction as Deol was unable to repay a debt of Rs 56 crore. However, on Monday, the lender issued a corrigendum stating that the e-auction notice has been withdrawn due to “technical reasons”. The bank did not disclose what the technical reasons were.

Soon after, Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Deol and said, “Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'. Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?”

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 21, 2023

In the initial advertisement put up by Bank of Baroda, it had stated that the auction would take place on September 25 from 1pm to 3pm. The last date for submission of bid was scheduled to September 22, 5pm.

Bank of Baroda had put up the reserve price at Rs 51.43 crore.

On Monday, the lender said in the corrigendum that the e-auction sale notice of Sunny Villa dated 19.08.2023 published on 20.08.2023 with regards to sale notice in respect of Ajay Sing Deol alias Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s latest film, Gadar 2, a sequel of his blockbuster movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is estimated to have earned Rs 377 crore in India. The movie revolves around Tara Singh who has to go to Pakistan again but this time to rescue his son.

