‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol's film set to cross Rs 350 crore, beats 'Baahubali 2'

‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is all set to cross the Rs 350 crore mark at the India box office. The commercial potboiler, directed by Anil Sharma, is likely to have collected around Rs 336.13 crore within nine days of its release. Gadar 2 collected a total of Rs 40.10 crore on its release day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 51.70 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday, Rs 55.40 crore on Independence Day, Rs 32.37 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 23.28 crore on its first Thursday, taking the film’s total collections to Rs 284.63 crore in its first week.

The film went on collect Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday and is estimated to have minted around Rs 32 crore on its second Saturday. With this, Gadar 2 is likely to have earned around Rs 336.13 crore as of second Saturday.

The development comes a day after Gadar 2 broke Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s record of crossing Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office. Gadar 2 crossed Rs 300 crore on its eighth day since it collected Rs 304.13 crore as of its second Friday. Baahubali 2, on the other hand, took 10 days to achieve this feat. The Prabhas-starrer pan-India blockbuster had collected Rs 327.75 crore within 10 days of its release.

The Sunny Deol film continues to register record occupancy across parts of India. Gadar 2 had total occupancy of 50.48 per cent on August 19, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The regions that contribute a lion’s share to Gadar 2’s success are Chennai, National Capital Region (NCR), Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Surat, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2 is holding its ground at the ticket counters. OMG 2 is likely to have collected Rs 101.58 crore within nine days of its release. The Akshay Kumar film collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.55 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 12.06 crore on its first Monday, Rs 17.10 crore on Independence Day, Rs 7.20 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 5.58 crore on its first Thursday, taking its total collections to Rs 85.05 crore within the first week of its release.

The Akshay Kumar film went on to make Rs 6.03 crore on its second Friday and is estimated to have made around Rs 10.50 crore on its second Saturday. With this, OMG 2 is likely to have made around Rs 101.58 crore as of its ninth day.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The sequel is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan and endeavours to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army’s custody. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was set during the Partition of India in 1947. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar as the avatar of Lord Shiva. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil in significant roles. OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film OMG-Oh My God! . The satirical comedy-drama is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl.

